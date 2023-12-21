Sarah Jane Daniels Smith, Oakdale

Mrs. Sarah Jane Daniels Smith, age 87 of Oakdale, passed away on December 18, 2023, at her home. She was a loving wife, mother, and friend.

She is preceded in death by her husband: James E. Smith.

Parents: William & Mabel Daniels.

Sister & brother-in-law: Anna Lee & Tony Huddleston.

Brother & sister-in-law: Claude & Marilyn Daniels.

She is survived by two daughters & sons-in-law: Tracy & Dennis Worley, and Lisa & Hershel Jackson.

Brother & sister-in-law: Glenn & Ellen Daniels.

Sisters-in-law: Cindy Strader and Dianne Smith.

Grandchildren: Jason and wife Tisha Worley, Blake Worley, Jeremiah Worley, Brittany Worley, Aria Worley, and Olivia Worley.

Grand pups: Lucy and Nana.

Many nieces and nephews.

And special friend: Betsy Canup.

Services will be set at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Sarah Jane Daniels Smith.

