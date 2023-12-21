Sarah Jane Daniels Smith, Oakdale

Mrs. Sarah Jane Daniels Smith, age 87 of Oakdale, passed away on December 18, 2023, at her home. She was a loving wife, mother, and friend.
She is preceded in death by her husband: James E. Smith.
Parents: William & Mabel Daniels.
Sister & brother-in-law: Anna Lee & Tony Huddleston.
Brother & sister-in-law: Claude & Marilyn Daniels.
She is survived by two daughters & sons-in-law: Tracy & Dennis Worley, and Lisa & Hershel Jackson.
Brother & sister-in-law: Glenn & Ellen Daniels.
Sisters-in-law: Cindy Strader and Dianne Smith.
Grandchildren: Jason and wife Tisha Worley, Blake Worley, Jeremiah Worley, Brittany Worley, Aria Worley, and Olivia Worley.
Grand pups: Lucy and Nana.
Many nieces and nephews.
And special friend: Betsy Canup.
Services will be set at a later date.
