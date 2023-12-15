Sandra Fay Clevenger, 65

Sandra Fay Clevenger, born February 11, 1958, in Knoxville Tennessee, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

She was a rock; a constant in the lives of the ones she loved. She was a homemaker, a mother, a caregiver, a grandmother, and a loving wife.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Red, Lee Woody, and Mary Jane Woody. Uncle Leroy McMerree.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Curtis Lee Clevenger, and son, Danny Claude Hall, Junior. Grandson, Danny Claude Hall II, and girlfriend, Megan Louise Evans. Granddaughter, Brooke Danielle Doster, grandson-in-law, Tre Doster, and great-grandson Hunter Aaron Doster. Brother-in-law, Tommy Wise, and sister-in-law Debbie Wise. Sister Janice Mills.

She was the biggest blessing to everyone who knew her.

Sandra chose cremation and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date in some of Sandra’s favorite places. To leave a message or share a memory of Sandra please visit our page at jacksonfuneralservices.com

