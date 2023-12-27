Sally Eddy-Bowers, Oak Ridge

Sally Eddy-Bowers, age 84, of Oak Ridge, passed away peacefully in her sleep at 12:03 am on December 16, 2023. Sally was born on December 22, 1938, in Youngstown, Mahoning County, Ohio, to Nancy & Edgar J. Sharkey. She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1957 and on July 30, 1960, Sally married William E. “Bill” Eddy. They enjoyed over 43 years of marriage together until his death in 2004.

Sally & Bill settled in the Oak Ridge area in 1987. She was employed for some time as a purchasing agent at Commerce Union Bank and was proud of her contributions to the local banking industry. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Oak Ridge throughout her time in Tennessee, including serving on the board of CCW for several years. She had several passions in life including dance, golf, bridge, and crafts.

On November 3, 2007, Sally was remarried to Howard Bowers and they shared 12 years together before his death in 2019. During her final years in Tennessee, Sally focused mostly on bridge and was active with the Oak Ridge Duplicate Bridge Club, achieving Life Master level. She spent a few years at Commonwealth Senior Living Center in Oak Ridge before moving to her daughter’s house in Austin, Texas, where she enjoyed her last years in the company of close family.

In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by first husband, William E. “Bill” Eddy; second husband, Howard Bowers; and sister, Mary Francis Debay. Survivors include children, Marguerite Eddy, of Austin, Texas, and Bruce Eddy of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; and grandchildren, Andrew Laughlin, Samantha Eddy Kelly, and Jacob Eddy; as well as many friends & other loved ones.

The family will receive friends 10-11 am Saturday, January 6, 2024, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Oak Ridge with a funeral mass to follow at 11 am. Family and friends will then meet at Anderson Memorial Gardens at 2 pm Saturday for interment. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

