Ruby Elizabeth Scott Gosnell, Wartburg

Ruby Elizabeth Scott Gosnell, age 83, went home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband Howard, on Thursday, November 30, 2023. She was born on May 18, 1940.

Ruby retired after 27 years from the Morgan County Courthouse where she was a Deputy Clerk for the Circuit Court Clerks office. She was a member of the Pilot Mountain Missionary Baptist Church. Ruby’s love for her family and friends was a reflection of her love for the Lord. The baked goods and casseroles that she enjoyed making for everyone was her blue ribbons in life. Waiting for this day was her only travel plans. She will be truly missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Howard Gosnell; daughter Serita Gosnell; parents Sam and Glenna Scott; brother John F. Scott; grandson Grant Gosnell; father-in-law and mother-in-law Burl and Blanch Gosnell and God-son Billy White.

Ruby leaves behind her son Harry (Tammy) Gosnell; special niece Melissa (Randy) Winegar; grandchildren Elaine (Adam) Walden, Troy Gosnell, Tori (Jesse) England, Meghan (Justin) Dagley, Alisha (Ryan) Helton, Matt (Melissa) West and Autumn Nagy; great-grandchildren Logan & Kinsley Walden, Braylee & Teylee Dagley, Brody & Brielle West, Levi, Chloe and Maverie England will arrive March 2024. Sister: Rachel (Lee) Smith and a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, December 3, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Warburg from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Randy Winegar officiating. Graveside services will be on Monday at 12:00 p.m. in the Wartburg City Cemetery in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ruby Gosnell.

