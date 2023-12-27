Roger James Duncan, Coalfield

Mr. Roger James Duncan, age 69 of Coalfield, TN passed away early Sunday morning, December 24, 2023, at his home.

For several years he worked for different local coal mines in the area and eventually owned his own for several years. He then started a small paving/construction company where he deeply enjoyed many years of teaching, guiding, and working alongside each of his sons as they grew into young men. He took pride in his work, always honest and professional. He loved his family and was admired and respected by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kyle and Lois Duncan;

Brothers, Eddie and Steve Duncan; Son-in-law, Loyd Bunch.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Virgie Duncan;

His sons, Randy and wife Missy; Jody and wife Kim and Wesley Duncan;

Daughter, Cynthia Bunch;

Grandchildren, Morgan Bunch, Bryson Bunch, River Justin Brown, Aaron Duncan, Knight Duncan, and Lavynder Duncan;

Brothers, Woody and Terry Duncan and Sister, Lisa;

Many nephews, nieces, step-grandchildren, extended family members, and community friends.

Graveside service Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Davis Family Cemetery, Coalfield Tennessee

To leave a message or post a memory for Roger’s family please visit our funeral home guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com

