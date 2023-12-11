Rockwood Police arrest two suspected of Illegal Drug Activity

Rockwood Police Department officials arrested two individuals believed to be involved in illegal drug activity Saturday evening. According to Rockwood Police Chief Kelly Pittman, the suspects’ vehicle was in the Big Lots Shopping Center parking lot on North Gateway Avenue, Saturday evening just after 8:00 p.m.

The two individuals who are from Michigan were identified as Ronnie Carl McDade 33, and 32-year-old Jermaine Jermone Sturdivant. The car was checked out by Police and a K-9 Officer and illegal drugs were found. The drugs were believed to be Fentanyl. Both were taken into custody and charged with one count each of manufacturing delivery sale or possession of controlled substance and remained in jail today awaiting a court appearance. We will have more on this as it becomes available. The two are in the Roane County jail with each facing a $150,000 bond and are awaiting a court appearance.

Ronnie Carl Mcdade

Age/Race/Sex: 33 / B / M

Booking Number: 27453

Booked: 12/09/2023

Released:

Arresting Agency: ROCKWOOD – TN0730400

Arresting Date/Time: 12/09/2023 19:15

Bond: $150,000.00

Charge(s): 1 – Manufacture, delivery, sale, possession, or conspiracy Schedule I drug

Offense Date: 12/09/2023

Bond: $150,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Jermaine Jermone Sturdivant

Age/Race/Sex: 32 / B / M

Booking Number: 27454

Booked: 12/09/2023

Released:

Arresting Agency: ROCKWOOD – TN0730400

Arresting Date/Time: 12/09/2023 18:49

Bond: $150,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...