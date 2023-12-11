Robin Crystal Landaverde, Oliver Springs

Robin Crystal Landaverde, age 55 of Oliver Springs passed away on Friday, December 8, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center from a severe infection. She was surrounded by family and by friends who became her family. She was born July 1, 1968, in Blufield, WV.

She is survived by her baby sister, “Punkin” (Bobbie Fox) of Oliver Springs;

Brother, Pershing “Pudgie” Hagerman and wife of High Point, NC;

Son, Mike Wells and wife Rachel and their daughter, Raelyn of Ohio;

Daughter, Julie Trowbridge and wife Heather of Ohio;

Father, Bobby Griffith of Oliver Springs;

Along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins;

And special friends that she considered family.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Sue Waller;

Granny, Gladys (Billie Waller).

Robin’s wishes were to be cremated and for her ashes to be combined with her beloved Black Lab, Rocky,

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 23, 2023, from 6-8 pm at Ridge Runners, 259 Warehouse Rd. Oak Ridge. This is a special place that she loved to go to laugh and be among people who loved her.

Donations to go toward her cremation expenses, can be made to Jackson Funeral Home, 51 Edmonds Dr, Oliver Springs, Tn 37840.

To leave a note for Robin’s family or to share a memory, please go to our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

