Robert Bruce “Bob” Cumming, 95, Oak Ridge

Robert Bruce “Bob” Cumming, age 95, of Oak Ridge, died peacefully at home Thursday, December 7, 2023. Bob lived his life filled with many passions. He was a research scientist at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, where he served in several positions over thirty years. He held two degrees in biology, with minors in geology and mathematics from the University of Florida. He had a Ph.D. (1964) in cytogenetics and cell biology from the University of Texas, where he pursued post-doctoral work on chromosomal fine structure and cell culture. In 1981, he was founding president of the Society for Risk Analysis, a major scientific society, and editor-in-chief of its publication, Risk Analysis, an international, interdisciplinary scientific journal still published today. He continued to remain involved in science, particularly in genetics, ecology, and evolution.

Bob had an enthusiastic interest in literature. In later years he was a publisher, editor, and writer. He was the owner and publisher of the Iris Publishing Group, Inc., a small literary publishing company. He was active in several regional and national writers’ organizations and had been a leader at various writing workshops. His writing focused on poetry and essays, some of which were published in online and print journals. In 2023, he was inducted into the East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame for outstanding contribution to East Tennessee Culture & Literacy.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Carmen Montes Cumming; parents, Wallace Chester Cumming and Virginia Page Cumming; and brothers, Bill Cumming, Dave Cumming, and Don Cumming. Survivors include daughter, Nela Cumming & husband, Brian Lacewell; sons, Robert B. Cumming, Jr and William C. Cumming & wife, Rosie; four grandchildren, Jacob Lacewell (21), Kahlel (20), Zachary (15), and Lili Cumming (11); as well as many other relatives and friends.

A private family graveside service was held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. The family will host a public celebration of Robert’s life at a later date which will be announced by Weatherford Mortuary. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

