Roane County Has a New Millionaire

A winning jackpot Lotto America ticket was sold Wednesday night in Roane County. Tennessee Lottery officials say the winner matched all five numbers plus the Star Ball to win the jackpot of $3.1 million dollars. The lucky winner purchased the ticket at Rocky Top Market at 614 North Kentucky Street in Kingston. Here are the winning numbers for the Lotto America drawing for Wednesday, December 27, 2023: 3, 10, 36, 47, 52 and the star ball of 10.

