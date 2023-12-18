Rhonda Rhe (Goodman) Schultz, Wartburg

Our Angel Mother, Rhonda Rhe (Goodman) Schultz entered the Kingdom of Heaven on December 17, 2023. Her hard work, integrity, and selfless love was prevalent in every aspect of her life. She touched the hearts of many throughout her beautiful journey of life making family her first priority.

She will be deeply missed by her husband Glen N. Schultz Jr., and her six children: Carrie (King) Yard, Andy Schultz, Nicole Schultz, Megan (Schultz) Booth, Marsha King, and Shane Rehman. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She leaves her beloved sister and best friend Teresa (Goodman) Brown to carry on her work of love and devotion to family.

The family is honoring Rhonda’s wishes to be cremated. No services will be scheduled.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Rhonda Rhe (Goodman) Schultz.

