Ralph Eugene Hodge, Spring City

Mr. Ralph Eugene Hodge, age 69, of Spring City, TN passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center. He was born on March 19, 1954, in Rockwood, TN to Theodore Edgar Hodge and Evelyn Lowe Hodge. He worked at La-Z-Boy for several years. He also served in the Army for some time. As a child he grew up enjoying to fish and hunt and spending all his time outside. He loved everything about the news; whether it was about the weather or checking his police scanner to check on everyone in the community. He wanted to know it all when it came to the news. He was very proud of his family and spent every opportunity that he could with all of them. He was a caring and wonderful husband, father, brother, and uncle and he will be loved and missed. He is preceded in death by his parents: Theodore and Evelyn Hodge; brother: Baby Boyd Hodge; uncles: Paul Hodge and John Hodge. He is survived by:

Wife: Brenda Hodge of Spring City, TN

Daughter: Amanda Hodge of Rockwood, TN

Brother: Boyce Hodge (Kathleen) of Columbia, SC

Aunts: Leola Hodge and Pauline Carter of Rockwood, TN

Nephew: Marshall Lee Hodge of Columbia, SC

Niece: Mary Louise Hodge Bucklew (Troy) of Columbia, SC

Great-niece: Emma Blakey Bucklew of Columbia, SC

Great-nephew: Holden Wells Bucklew of Columbia, SC

And Several Cousins

The family will have cremation services taken place. Interment of ashes to be announced at a later date.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Ralph Eugene Hodge.

