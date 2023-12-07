Ralph Brown, 92, Rockwood

Mr. Ralph Brown, age 92, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at his home with his family by his side. He was born March 9, 1931 in Wrigley, Tennessee. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Rockwood where he also served as a Lifetime Deacon. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and also a Veteran of the Tennessee Army National Guard. For many years Ralph along with his wife Mary, owned and operated Ralph’s Drive-In on Gateway Avenue and Brown’s Restaurant on Front Street in Rockwood. Following retirement, he also worked at Walmart in Rockwood for several years. Ralph was also a public servant, serving as a City Councilman and Vice Mayor for the City of Rockwood, and on the Rockwood Electric Utility Board for 8 years. He loved his tractors and Corvettes, but most of all he loved his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul & Katie Brown; sisters, Earlene Weaver, and Carlene Clem; and brother, Jim Brown.

Survivors include:

Wife of 73 years: Mary Heydel Brown of Rockwood, TN

Children: Tony D. Brown (Jeanie) of Kingston, TN

Teresa “Sissy” Brown of Rockwood, TN

Kathy Brown of Rockwood, TN

Susan Brown of Chattanooga, TN

Grandchildren: Carey Hixson of Rockwood, TN

Jessica Knowlton of Fortson, GA

Justin Brown of Nashville, TN

Lindsey Spriggs of Plano, TX

9 Great Grandchildren

3 Great-Great Grandchildren

And a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, December 8, 2023, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Wade McCullough officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Ralph Brown.

