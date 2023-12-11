Preston Lyfe “P-Man” Wells, 12, went to be with the lord on December 8, 2023, at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. He was a member of New Life Church of God in Midtown. He played football for the Harriman Blue Devils from the time that he was four, he loved singing in church, the University of Tennessee, and the Tennessee Titans.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother: Patricia Graham.

Uncle: Shawn Lee Graham.

He is survived by his mother: Amanda Wells.

Grandparents: Randy & Ann Wells.

Father: LaShawn Graham.

Brothers and sisters: Cody Wells, Sean Wells, Zayla Treadway, Emma Wells, Allie Wells, Josie Wells, Ja’Quan Benton, Antwan Alloway, Miracle Brady, Aua Hensley, Jaquez Collins, Journey Graham, and Amir Graham.

Uncles: Randy & Francis Wells, Rodney & Devin Wells, and Ryan Wells.

Aunt: Chantel Graham.

Godmother: Amanda Treadway.

Grandparents: Early & Christine Mimes.

And many cousins and Harriman High School, Harriman Middle School, Harriman Rec League, Rockwood Football team, Kingston Football team, Midway Football team, Clinton Football team, Coalfield Football team, Oliver Springs Football team, Oak Ridge Football team, Spring City Football team, Oakdale Football team, and many more friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Harriman High School Gymnasium from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. The service will follow at 8:00 led by Bro. Randy Wells. Graveside services will be on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 11:00 AM in Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

