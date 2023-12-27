Peg McKamey Bean, Clinton

Peg McKamey Bean, a beautiful, talented, and godly lady went home to be with Jesus on December 26.

Peg was born in Campbell County, TN to the late Ed and Velma (Hunter) McKamey. In 1959 she married her best friend, Ruben. She was a woman of extraordinary faith, a prayer warrior, an amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother living her life for her Lord and for others.

She leaves behind her husband of 64 years, Ruben Bean; two daughters, Connie Fortner (Roger) of Clinton, and Sheryl Farris (Allen) of Rock Spring, GA; two sons, Michael Bean of Springfield, IL and Brian Bean (Kim) of Knoxville. Grandchildren: Brad Powell (Amy), Elijah Fortner, Nathan Farris (Brittany), Bethany Wooten (Mitchell), and Kristin Bean; Great-grandchildren: Tyler, Addyson, and Lauren Powell; Annie and Luke Farris.

One sister Carol Woodard (Jess), and three brothers: James McKamey, Robert McKamey, and Andy McKamey (Pam); and several nieces, nephews, and a host of in-laws.

From Facebook – Eli Fortner’s page

Several loved ones were waiting to welcome her home including sisters Dora Horton, Mae Pyke, and Mary Brooks; and brothers Lynn, Albert, Bill, and Ed (Bud) McKamey.

Peg was voted the Singing News Fan Award Favorite Female Singer 7 times and was the recipient of the Marvin Norcross-Templeton Award in 2011. Also, in 2016 Peg was inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame. And in 2022 she was inducted into the Tri-State Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

She leaves a legacy of love and faithfulness first to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and also to her family. Though her journey here is complete her ministry will continue to inspire and encourage others to “fight the good fight of faith” for years to come.

Adopting a statement from DL Moody, Peg often said, “If you hear that Peg McKamey is dead, don’t believe it. I’ll be more alive than I’ve ever been!”

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Missions at Second Baptist Church, 777 Public Safety Lane, Clinton, TN 37716

SERVICES

Friday, December 29, 2023, at Second Baptist Church, Clinton,
Visitation 4:00pm – 7:00pm
Funeral 7:00 pm

INTERMENT
Private

