Patricia Ann Wilson Rogers, Caryville

Patricia Ann Wilson Rogers age 79, of Caryville, Tennessee passed away peacefully on December 26, 2023. She was born on January 8, 1944, in Caryville to her parents Carlie and Flora Mae Ward Wilson. She was a member of Little Cove Creek Baptist Church in Caryville.
In addition to her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her brother: Dennis Lynn Wilson of Caryville; and nephew: Jason “Scott” Wilson of Arcanum, Ohio.
She is survived by:
Husband of 60 years James Ronnie Rogers
Son: Ronald Lynn Rogers and Lucy Caryville, TN
Grandson: Josh Rogers and Brooke
GrandDaughter: Danna Graves and Matt
Great grandchildren: Laura, Xander, Garret, and RayLynn
Brother: Merrill Wilson and Wanda Arcanum, Ohio
Sister: Sharon Tackett and Gary Rocky Top, TN
Magdaline Nelson and Arnold Caryville, TN
Sister-in-law: Rita Jordan Lafollette, TN
Nieces: Stephanie Morris, Ashley Nelson, Megan Nelson
Nephews: Derrick Wilson
Chris Wilson
A host of other family and friends
Graveside Service: Family and friends will meet at 10:30 AM at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession for an 11:00 AM service on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top.