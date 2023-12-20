Orville “Chip” Laurendine, Oak Ridge

Orville “Chip” Laurendine, age 83, of Oak Ridge, TN, went to be with Jesus, peacefully at home Monday, December 18, 2023, with his loving wife, Betty, by his side. Chip had great faith in Jesus and enjoyed seeing God’s great country traveling with his wife in their motor home. The love and devotion they shared for one another was beautiful.

Chip was born December 22, 1939, to Donald & Zelma Laurendine in Laurel, MS. He served his country in the US Navy and was a 32nd-degree Mason at Faith Lodge #756 F&AM and a member of Fallbrook Eastern Star Chapter #390 in Oak Ridge. His favorite pastimes was spending time with his family, reading, and watching Westerns.

In addition to his parents, Chip was preceded in death by grandson, Ethan Bishop; brother, Donald Laurendine; and sister-in-law, Doris Disney.

He is survived by wife & love of his life, Betty Laurendine; brother, Lewis “Butch” Laurendine; sons, Tommy (Shawna) and Michael Laurendine (Jen); daughters, Yoanna Tindell (Tommy), Jackie Thompson (Richard), and Lisa Bates (John); grandchildren, Hayven, Lakin and Lexi Laurendine, Wade West (Sara), Cody West (Halley), Daniel, Matthew, and Leah Tindell, Nicholas Bishop (Lauren), Ricky Thompson (Jessica), Tori Thompson (K.J.), Johnny Bates (Morgan), Mickey Bates (Jerlyn), Jessi Bates (Ryan), and Jacqueline Black (Daniel); great-grandchildren, Leo and Ryanne Bishop, Jaxon and Brody West, Jaycee-Jo Bates, Arabella Bates, Lily Tate Black, Jack Bates, Waylon Williams, Theodore Bates, Abigail Black, and Brooks Bates; sister-in-law, Marion Laurendine, niece, Marti Laurendine; and nephew, Mark Laurendine (Paula).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to

Shriners Hospitals for Children at lovetotherescue.org.

Family & friends will meet at 1:30 pm on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for graveside services and full military honors. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...