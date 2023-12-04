ORNL FCU Community Art & Mural Program Returns

ORNL Federal Credit Union is excited to bring back its Community Art & Mural Program in 2023–2024. The program provides local artists and school art programs the opportunity to showcase their creativity in a unique fashion: by painting a large structure visible from a main access road in Oak Ridge.

Introduced in 2017, the Community Art & Mural Program was created to support initiatives that make the arts accessible to all and help our communities thrive.

GOALS

To support the Credit Union’s Core Community Values and Purpose—Together, We Thrive.

To recognize and highlight student artists, local artists, and non-profit arts programs.

To create a public art display that is accessible to all.

To enhance the beauty of our region.

To invest in community improvement programs.

PROGRAM DETAILS

The program is an open competition for Oak Ridge school students to submit designs to be displayed on a cinderblock wall. The wall surrounds a generator situated on the campus of ORNL FCU’s main headquarters located at 221 S. Rutgers Avenue.

The competition allows for local school students to submit artwork for a chance to not only have their design recreated on a large scale, public platform, but to win a $100 cash prize for the student (or team) and a $500 cash prize for their school’s art programs.

The competition is open to students and/or art programs in the Oak Ridge school system. Contest categories are grades K–4, 5–8, and 9–12. There will be one winner from each grade category. Artwork can be designed by an individual or be a collaborative effort by a group of students. Finished entries must capture and/or represent the stated.

Students will have between December 1, 2023, and January 31, 2024, to submit their artwork. A panel of judges will select and announce the winning designs by March 15, 2024. The designs will be painted in the spring of 2024 by local artist, Bryan Wilkerson, who will choose placement based on orientation and scalability. Wall sizes are: 38.5’ x 15’ area facing S. Rutgers Avenue; 38.5’ x 15’ area facing N. Purdue Avenue; and 19.5’ x 15’ area facing ORNL FCU headquarters.

THEME

The subject matter for the mural should capture the idea of “new beginnings.”

MURAL ARTIST – BRYAN WILKERSON

Bryan Wilkerson, a Tennessee native and Professor of Art and Design at Roane State Community College, is a versatile artist whose work encompasses ceramics, murals, public art, and digital design. His creations are marked by a playful exploration of humor, craft, irony, and common symbolic references.

Bryan is also known for his captivating murals that grace communities with vibrant and thought-provoking imagery. Through his art, he shares the joy of discovery and encourages everyone to embrace the transformative power of creative expression.

CONTACT

For more information about ORNL FCU’s Community Art & Mural Program, please contact Jessica Emert at 865.220.1014 or jemert@ornlfcu.com. Additional details are attached.

