Omer Painter passed away on Saturday, December 16, 2023, in Texas.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 13, 2024, from 1:00-2:00 pm ET at the First Baptist Church in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm ET. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Crab Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale, TN.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...