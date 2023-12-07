Oliver Springs Alderman and Former Roane County Commission Passes Away

Brad Jones

A former Roane County commissioner and Oliver Springs city councilman has passed away. James W. Brummett was 77 years old. He opened James Brummett Insurance in 1989 and is still family-owned and operated today. Over the years, he served on the Oliver Springs Town Council and the Roane County Commission. He was elected to the Roane County Commission in 2006 and was elected as the chairman for three terms. He started his current term on the Oliver Springs Town Council in 2021 and was also the Vice-Mayor of the City of Oliver Springs. He was a proud resident of the City of Oliver Springs and recently donated a portion of the land for the site of the new Oliver Springs Academy. The family will receive friends Monday, December 11, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Barkley Mincer and Pastor John Justice officiating. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Oliver Springs Cemetery.

