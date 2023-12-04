Norris’s parking ordinance topic of special Dec. 6 workshop

Brad Jones 2 hours ago News Leave a comment 3 Views

Envato Elements

Coming up Dec. 6 will be a special workshop of the Norris City Council to discuss modifications to a proposed ordinance strictly limiting on-street parking throughout the city. As now written, Ordinance 662 would amend the Norris Municipal Code to prohibit parking “on all city streets except Hickory Trail, Hawthorne Place, Hickory Place, Ridgeway Court and Chestnut Drive.” After hearing the concerns of some city residents about the parking ordinance during a hearing Nov. 13, the measure was tabled that night by the council until the workshop, scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The council had passed the measure on first reading during a special meeting Oct. 24, and was to consider approving it on second and final reading at the Nov. 13 meeting, following the public hearing. But during that hearing, several residents on affected streets complained that they would have nowhere to park near their homes if the ordinance is approved.

After the public hearing on Dec. 11, the ordinance will be considered for second and final reading.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

ORNL FCU Community Art & Mural Program Returns

ORNL Federal Credit Union is excited to bring back its Community Art & Mural Program …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: