Norris’s parking ordinance topic of special Dec. 6 workshop

Coming up Dec. 6 will be a special workshop of the Norris City Council to discuss modifications to a proposed ordinance strictly limiting on-street parking throughout the city. As now written, Ordinance 662 would amend the Norris Municipal Code to prohibit parking “on all city streets except Hickory Trail, Hawthorne Place, Hickory Place, Ridgeway Court and Chestnut Drive.” After hearing the concerns of some city residents about the parking ordinance during a hearing Nov. 13, the measure was tabled that night by the council until the workshop, scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The council had passed the measure on first reading during a special meeting Oct. 24, and was to consider approving it on second and final reading at the Nov. 13 meeting, following the public hearing. But during that hearing, several residents on affected streets complained that they would have nowhere to park near their homes if the ordinance is approved.

After the public hearing on Dec. 11, the ordinance will be considered for second and final reading.

