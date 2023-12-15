Norris passes watered-down version of parking ordinance

Brad Jones 6 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 0 Views

The Norris City Council on Monday night in their regular monthly meeting, passed on final reading a modified version of the on-street parking ordinance prohibiting on-street parking in some areas.
The new ordinance lists just nine streets where no parking will be allowed. Instead of approving the original version of a new ordinance in Norris that would have banned parking on all but five city streets,
In the version the council approved, no on-street parking will be permitted on East Norris, Dairy Pond, Reservoir, Reservoir Hill, West Norris, Dale, Pine, Garden and Oak.

The council came up with the new, limited version of the ordinance during a workshop meeting last week, after having passed the more-restrictive measure on first reading during a special meeting Oct. 24.
Several citizens complained during the Oct. 24 meeting that the original version would leave them nowhere to park in their neighborhoods, so the council decided to schedule the workshop for Dec. 6 to address their concerns. That led to the less-restrictive ordinance, which basically bans parking on major city thoroughfares where parking was already not allowed, but added a few, including Reservoir Hill Road. The council unanimously approved the revised ordinance on second reading.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Expanding University, College Partnerships Pays Dividends for Oak Ridge

UCOR Chief Engineer Christie Sudduth speaks with a student at Tennessee Tech University’s career fair. …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d