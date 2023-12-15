Norris passes watered-down version of parking ordinance

The Norris City Council on Monday night in their regular monthly meeting, passed on final reading a modified version of the on-street parking ordinance prohibiting on-street parking in some areas.

The new ordinance lists just nine streets where no parking will be allowed. Instead of approving the original version of a new ordinance in Norris that would have banned parking on all but five city streets,

In the version the council approved, no on-street parking will be permitted on East Norris, Dairy Pond, Reservoir, Reservoir Hill, West Norris, Dale, Pine, Garden and Oak.

The council came up with the new, limited version of the ordinance during a workshop meeting last week, after having passed the more-restrictive measure on first reading during a special meeting Oct. 24.

Several citizens complained during the Oct. 24 meeting that the original version would leave them nowhere to park in their neighborhoods, so the council decided to schedule the workshop for Dec. 6 to address their concerns. That led to the less-restrictive ordinance, which basically bans parking on major city thoroughfares where parking was already not allowed, but added a few, including Reservoir Hill Road. The council unanimously approved the revised ordinance on second reading.

