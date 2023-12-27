Norma “June” Martin, 89

Norma “June” Martin, age 89, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2023, at Canterfield Resident Home in Oak Ridge. June was born June 9, 1934, in Scioto County, Ohio to the late Champ Arnett and Geneva Flinders Arnett. June was a high school graduate from Portsmouth East, Ohio. Married to W.R. Martin in 1952. June received her training for practical nurse at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge and passed her state exam in 1963. After returning to Oak Ridge in 1987, June volunteered for over 13 years at MMC both in the gift shop and consultation services, while also serving on the volunteer board at MMC.

While living at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico in the late 50’s, June sang in the chapel choir, member of the WSMR women’s club, served as youth advisor for the chapel at the military base., In 1960, joined the First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge, attended the Alders Gate Sunday school class for many years. Served on the Altars guild, and the alters flower committee. While a new member she sang in the choir, as singing had been one of Junes favorite pastimes since elementary school, June also played in the high school band and was a majorette for three years, June is also one the charter members of the Crown Monarch Auxiliary formed to help Girls Inc. in 1988.

June is survived by her husband of 72 wonderful years, William Ronald Martin; two sons, Michael T. Martin and his wife, Jeannie Brodnax Martin of Charleston, SC., William C. Martin of Lake Worth FL., granddaughter, Jamie Lynn Martin Conard. Three great-grandchildren, Mark Randal Martin, Abby, and, Stella Conard. Daughter-in-law, Nancy Alston Martin.

Preceded in death by eldest son, Mark Randal Martin, granddaughter, Lindsey Anne Martin.

Friends and family can leave condolences at Weatherfordmortuary.com. Family is to hold service at a later date.

