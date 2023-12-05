Nick Pennington, Harriman

News Department 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 41 Views

Nick Pennington passed away in the comfort of his home on December 3rd, 2023 in Harriman, TN at the age of 60. 

Nick was a friend to many. 

He had a caring nature and loving heart. Nick enjoyed his family and guns. Nick was a fighter until the very end an inspiration to many. 

Nick was survived by his wife Carol Pennington, 1 son, sister Vicki Cline, brother John Pennington, sister Nancy Pennington, and 2 stepdaughters Melissa York and Angela Kreilach. Nick had many nephews and nieces that he loved dearly along with 4 grandkids and 2 great grandkids. Many other family members not mentioned above. 

Nick was preceeded in death by mother Carol Hoover and father Elvin Pennington, stepfather Ellis Hoover, 2 sisters, and 1 brother along with his baby nephew. 

Nick wished to be cremated and there will not be a service.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Nick Pennington.

About News Department

Check Also

Wilma Fay Rains, 97, Clinton

Wilma Fay Rains, age 97 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, December 2, 2023, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: