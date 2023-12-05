Nick Pennington, Harriman

Nick Pennington passed away in the comfort of his home on December 3rd, 2023 in Harriman, TN at the age of 60.

Nick was a friend to many.

He had a caring nature and loving heart. Nick enjoyed his family and guns. Nick was a fighter until the very end an inspiration to many.

Nick was survived by his wife Carol Pennington, 1 son, sister Vicki Cline, brother John Pennington, sister Nancy Pennington, and 2 stepdaughters Melissa York and Angela Kreilach. Nick had many nephews and nieces that he loved dearly along with 4 grandkids and 2 great grandkids. Many other family members not mentioned above.

Nick was preceeded in death by mother Carol Hoover and father Elvin Pennington, stepfather Ellis Hoover, 2 sisters, and 1 brother along with his baby nephew.

Nick wished to be cremated and there will not be a service.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Nick Pennington.

