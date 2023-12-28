New Site Donated for Anderson County Chamber Headquarters

Brad Jones

A gift of land on Charles Seivers Boulevard is leading the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce to locate its headquarters at a new location on a well-traveled commercial street in Clinton.

Joe Hollingsworth, Jr., CEO of The Hollingsworth Companies, is donating the 1.35-acre lot at the corner of Charles Seivers Boulevard and Weaver Street to the Anderson County Chamber Foundation, which is leading the fund drive for the new building.

The land donation means that the Chamber will move from the site originally planned for the new offices at the corner of North Main and North Hicks streets in Clinton to the site on Charles Seivers Boulevard.

Hollingsworth said the Anderson County Chamber Foundation’s success with disclosed and undisclosed donors in the fund drive led him to donate the land for the new headquarters, which will house Chamber offices, as well as state-of-the-art training and meeting facilities for members and the community.

“We are so pleased to assist the undisclosed primary donor,” Hollingsworth said. “We have been fantastically impressed with the Anderson County Chamber’s progress toward successfully raising the money necessary to fund the new building, as well as their success day-to-day in relocating new businesses and highlighting existing businesses.”  

The new Chamber location will add to the acceleration of other businesses along State Route 61 on Charles Seivers Boulevard, added Hollingsworth, whose Clinton-based companies have developed industrial facilities in 14 states and 41 communities.

“This gift gives the Chamber the opportunity to be much more visible in the community,” said Rick Meredith, President and CEO of the Anderson County Chamber. “Joe Hollingsworth has given the Chamber a great commercial lot on one of the busiest intersections in Clinton.”

The one-story Chamber headquarters will include a diversified room with up-to-date technology for training and videoconferencing, available for Chamber members, nonprofits, and community partners. A welcoming lobby, a catering kitchen for events, and offices for Chamber staff and Anderson County Economic Development Association are included in the building’s plans.  MBI Companies, Inc., an architectural, engineering and interiors firm with offices in Knoxville and Chattanooga, designed the building and serves as project manager.

To learn more about the Anderson County Chamber Foundation, the new building and the fund drive, visit the Foundation website at www.acccfoundation.org. For information about the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, see the Chamber’s website at www.andersoncountychamber.org

