Nancy Evans Taylor, Columbus, GA

Nancy Evans Taylor, age 62, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023.

A visitation for Nancy will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Morningside Baptist Church, 6065 Morningside Drive, Columbus, GA 31909. A funeral service will occur on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 1:00 PM, 6065 Morningside Drive, Columbus, GA 31909. A reception will occur, 6065 Morningside Drive, Columbus, GA 31909.

The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30 am on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 11:30 am. Graveside and interment service will be held immediately after in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN.

Contributions in Nancy’s memory may be made to Foundation for Struggling Readers, 150 E. Wilson Bridge Rd., Ste. 200, Worthington, Ohio 43085 US, https://readingrecovery.org/rrcna/foundation/.

