Myrtle Cook, Huntsville

Mrs. Myrtle Cook, age 89 of Huntsville passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2023. She enjoyed listening to Lester Flatt’s music playing her harmonica and singing. Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents Elisha and Vertie Anderson, Husband D.T. Cook, sons Bobby and Sam Bo Cook, grandsons Thomas and Bobby Preston, brothers John Henry, Lance, Kermit, and Lonnie Anderson, sisters Helen Tuner, and Bernice Anderson.

Surviving are daughters Deanna Lewallen, Peggy (Nathan) Smith, and Margaret Preston.

Brothers William and Junior Anderson and Fred Lane

Grandchildren Ashley and Samantha Moore, Michelle Slaven, Margaret Deanna (Shane) Lawson, Katie and Jessie Cook.

Great grandchildren Harley Sexton, Summer Duncan, Ada Moore, Jeremiah Slaven, Elijah, Gabriel, Aaliyah, Canaan Lawson, and Chloe Preston, Eva Bowling, Dylan Mosser, Rocky Kepler, and Hallie Hall.

Very special friend and caregiver Ashley Smith.

Also surviving are a host of other friends and relatives.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 15, 2023, from 11 am to 12 pm Schubert Funeral Home, Sunbright. Funeral Services will follow with Rev. Craig Waters officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Sunbright.

Pallbearers: Jeff Sexton, Nathan Smith, Ashley Smith, Kenny Newport, Heather Duncan and Chris Barrett.

Music will be provided by The Concord Baptist Community Chapel Church and Kenny Newport.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Myrtle Cook.

