Morgan County Officials find drugs, weapons, moonshine still during Raid of home

Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter- stated “It’s been a long time coming”

A pre-dawn raid led by a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Team and Sheriff Wayne Potter, who were assisted by the United States Marshal Service, Wartburg Police Department and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office K-9’s, and the Morgan County Emergency Medical Service at the residence of Rocky Durham at 104 Scenic Hill Road in the Frankfort area of Morgan County. In a lengthy narcotics investigation, led by the sheriffs office narcotics investigators, evidence led to cause for a lawful search warrant at the home and property of Durham.

Sheriff Potter reported that a number of weapons were recovered, along with; drug evidence, stolen property and large amounts of vacuum sealed cash.

Rocky Durham was charged with

MFG/SELL/DELIVERY/POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2- METHAMPHETAMINE X2

MFG/SELL/DELIVERY/POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2- OXY’S

MFG/SELL/DELIVERY/POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 6- MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 3- XANAX

FELONY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OVER $5,000

FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM X14

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM IN THE COMMISSION OF A FELONY

POSSESSION OF A MOONSHINE STILL – BOND SET BY THE COURT AT $250,000.

