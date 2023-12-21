Michelle Dean Cox Day, Rockwood

Michelle Dean Cox Day, age 53 of Rockwood, passed away on Monday, December 18, 2023, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was born on October 4, 1970. Michelle unapologetically lived her life and loved her family, especially her grandkids. She enjoyed motorcycles, cars, and driving fast in anything with wheels. She is preceded in death by her father: Billy Cox; grandparents: Homer & Hazel Gunter; and son: Quenton McCullough. She is survived by:

Children: Jodie McCullough (Heather)

Toni Morrison (Zach)

Grandchildren: Lyric McCullough, Jayden McCullough, Homer McCullough, Isabella Hoskins, Violet McCullough, Elizabeth Hoskins

Mother: Wilma Thomas

Sister: Sheena Jill Richardson (Jake)

Friend: Gary Shadden

Nieces: Ace & Mia

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, from 12:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm ET. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Lingo Cemetery in the Westel community of Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Michelle Dean Cox Day.

