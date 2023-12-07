Michael “Mike” Eugene Pride Sr, Oliver Springs

Michael “Mike” Eugene Pride, Sr. age 62, passed away on Monday, December 4, 2023.

He was a preacher, mechanic for Goodyear, and a native to Oliver Springs.

Mike is preceded in death by his grandparents Frank and Sarah Pride, Thomas and Sarah Edmond; parents William and Betty Pride; brothers Danny Glenn, and Billy Tim Pride; nephews Scotty Pride, Danny Pride, and Stevie Pride; and niece Misty Pride.

He is survived by his wife Diane Pride of Knoxville; children Michael Pride, Jr. (Knoxville), Tosha Woods (Knoxville), Will Pride & Tasha Bussell (Oliver Springs); brother Johnny Pride and wife Trisha (Maynardville); sisters Sue Byrge and husband Carley (Lake City), Terri Pride (Oliver Springs), Patsy Roberts, Kathy Brock and husband Rick (Oliver Springs); grandchildren Keanu, Devin, Alex Timothy, Brandon Pride, Chelsey, Braxton, Jaylen, Reyce Woods; 5 great-grandchildren; special friends Thomas Woolet, Mike Harding; very special great-niece and nephew Bridgette and Kenyon Carroll; and a host of other nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to the lovely ladies of Tennova Hospice and Chaplin Phillips.

Visitation will be Friday, December 8, 2023, between 5:00 PM-7:00 PM. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Randy Moore officiating.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Indian Creek Cemetery, in Oliver Springs.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pride family.

