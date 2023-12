Melissa Jane Griffis age 50 of Philadelphia, Tn passed away on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Cremation was chosen with services to be planned at a later date.

To leave a note or message for Melissa’s family please visit Jackson Funeral Home’s guest page at Jacksonfuneralservices.com

