MEDIC Regional Blood Center to Celebrate the Holiday Season as Blood Product Demand Increases

MEDIC Regional Blood Center and their Holiday Promotions

O Negative Need – Immediate and Urgent

Skip the Gift – 12/4 – 12/15

Ober Passes – 12/18 – 12/23 (or while supplies last)

$15 E-Gift Card – 12/26 – 12/ 31

At all Donor Centers and Mobile Drives

December has arrived, and MEDIC has several gifts to give to donors this season.

MEDIC has seen a recent spike in demand for platelet products and O Negative blood type.

Through the month of December, donors will receive a MEDIC beanie and a Texas Roadhouse coupon.

For 12/4 – 12/15, when a donor chooses not to take the beanie, MEDIC will donate $5 to East TN Children’s Hospital. Additionally, MEDIC is collecting toys at their Ailor Avenue location for the hospital.

From 12/18 through 12/23, MEDIC is teaming up with Ober Gatlinburg and will be giving away one pass per donor. Restrictions do apply.

Finally, from 12/26 – 12/31, donors will receive a $15 e-gift card with their successful donation.

Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org, via the MEDIC app, or by calling 865-524-3074.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 26 hospitals in 23 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now are what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky.

Products donated through any other collection activity/organization do not stay in East TN or Southeastern Kentucky. Those products are shipped out of the area and nationally.

