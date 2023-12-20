Mary Lynn Herrell, 84

Mary Lynn Herrell age 84 passed away peacefully on December 19, 2023. Mary was a member of Bishopville Baptist Church and attended there for over 75 years. She loved everyone and had a special bond with her twin sister, Martha Stingfield. Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Herschel (Jimbo) Herrell, son, Terry Herell, daughter-in-law, Vicki Pinthanond, parents, Earnest and Mildred Davis, siblings, Hazel Ruble, Lewis Davis, and Una Lunsford.

She is survived by her sons, Jeff Herrell (Kim), Hershel (Punky) Herrell, grandchildren, Terry Dee, Misty, and Kristina Herrell, Brandon Herrell (Donna), Barbara Herrell Moody (Daniel), Siam Pinthanond (Danielle), Trea Fulton (Roy), and many great-grandchildren, siblings, Martha Stringfield (Jack), Raymond Davis (Betsy(, Wayne Davis (Betty), Betty Jean Davis, Jimmy Ray Davis, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Receiving of friends will be at Hatmaker Funeral Home, on Saturday, December 23, 2023, from 12-2:00 PM.

Graveside service will be on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park at 3:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in memory of her son, Terry Herrell.

800-533-2873 or jdrf.org

Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...