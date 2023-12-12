Mary Jane Grant, Oliver Springs

Mrs. Mary Jane Grant, age 71 of Oliver Springs passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023, at her home. She was a Strong Lady with a huge heart and loved hard. She was a bonus mom to many children that she kept in her home. She always had a great sense of humor and loved her fur babies. She was a wonderful person and nothing was more important to her than her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Angela (David) Gutierrez of Denham Springs, Louisiana,

Charles (Miranda) Grant of Macon, GA, and Krystal Grant of Oliver Springs;

Grandchildren, Conner Muchin, Collins Jones, and Madison Grant;

Sister, Diane Martin of Virginia;

Brothers, Billy Weeks and Franklin Weeks, both of North Carolina;

Mary chose to go home in her beautiful party dress to meet her beloved husband and other family members whom have passed on.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in Macon, GA and the date will be announced.

To leave a note for Mary’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

