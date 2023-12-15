Marion Margaret Pesce, 95, Oak Ridge

Marion Margaret Pesce, age 95, was born on June 10, 1928, in Trenton, New Jersey, and lived most of her life in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2023.

Marion was the loving wife of Nicholas J. Pesce and assisted him for many years in running Nick Pesce Plumbing Company while maintaining a spotless home and raising three children. She loved to walk, especially with her beloved Boston Terrier “Buttons,” take care of her flower beds, read, and do jigsaw puzzles.

She once said to “not be the youngest in your circle of friends as you will end up without them.” Marion was the youngest and truly missed her close friends, Carl and Juanita Door, Edith Oakwood, and George and Mona Stubbs to mention a few. Loving thoughts go to Nita Oakwood Twain and Diana Hitchcock for their special place in Marion’s heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cora and Karl Wieger, brother, Dick Wieger, husband, Nick Pesce, and daughter, Nancy Hogg. She is survived by her son, Mike Pesce, daughter, Patti Pesce, brother, Don Wieger, grandsons, Dale Skidmore (Jamie) and Justin Ward, and granddaughter, Kristina Kaldenbach (Jordan), great grandson, Everett Kaldenbach, many nieces and nephews, and her extended New Jersey family.

The family extends a special thank you to the caretakers and staff from the Courtyards Briarcliff in Oak Ridge and Amedisys Hospice Care for their loving care of Marion. Special heartfelt appreciation to nurses Julie Fields and Cody Landrum for always going the extra step to care for Marion and whose presence gave great comfort to the family.

A family graveside service will be held at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton on Monday, December 18, where she will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter.

