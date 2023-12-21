Margaret Ann Mihalczo, Oak Ridge

Margaret Ann Mihalczo, age 74, of Oak Ridge, passed away Sunday, December 17, 2023. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Oak Ridge. Margaret earned her nursing degree from Roane State and worked at Ridgeview Behavioral Health and the Methodist Medical Center Psychiatric Unit. She went on to earn a Master of Psychology from the University of Tennessee. She then graduated from Stonebrook University as a nurse practitioner after which she entered into private practice.

Margaret was preceded in death by parents, Elijah Frost & Renee Mable Harness; and sons, Donald, David, and Robert Mihalczo. Survivors include devoted husband, John Thomas Mihalczo; sons, John and Paul Mihalczo; daughter, Jo-Ann Mihalczo; brother, Raymond Harness; nephew, Kimball Harness; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; as well as many other relatives, friends, and loved ones.

Memorial donations can be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org/

The family will receive friends 9-10 am Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at St Mary’s Catholic Church. Funeral mass will follow at 10 am. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

