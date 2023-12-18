Linda S Burlew (Shaffer), Oliver Springs

Linda S Burlew (Shaffer), 73, of Oliver Springs TN. Departed this earth on December 7th, 2023, at home, to be with her loved ones whom went before her. Mother & Father; Edith & Clyde Buckner Husband; Douglas L Burlew Sr Son; Douglas L Burlew II Sister; Cathy Hatley (Shaffer).

She is survived by Daughter Mikki Morris, Stepson Robert Burlew, Grandchildren Brittany Burlew (Short), Samantha Morris, Lacey Burlew, Douglas Burlew Ill, Robert Burlew II Great Grandchildren, Damien & Kristofer Neeley, and 4 great-granddaughters.

Graduate of Whitney High School Toledo, Oh. She has had many jobs over the years, but Mom and Nana were her favorite. She enjoyed bingo, Spending time w/ Family and Loved Ones. Her final wishes are to be mixed with Husband & sons ashes & to be spread at Lighthouse in Marblehead Ohio.

A Celebration of life will be planned at a later time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...