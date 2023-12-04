Leticia Guiterrez Mooney, 65

Leticia Guiterrez Mooney

October 11, 1958- November 29, 2023

Harriman, TN— My beautiful and loving wife, Leti, would like to let you know that her mission in this life is done. She received a call —sort of an offer you can’t refuse, kind of call— for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This new assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus and a reunion with family and friends that she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to the most wonderful place where she will be chatting, dancing, gardening, and reading to her heart’s content. Music, laughter, and love are in abundance and the food is calorie-free. She left detailed instructions for her husband and children to celebrate her mission here which has now been completed. Low adherence to this instruction will not be tolerated.

Leti passed away after a very short, mercy-filled battle with cancer. She had recently accepted Jesus into her heart and professed how that decision changed everything for her. She was willing to fight the disease with all that she had but was also at complete peace because she knew the beauty that awaited her in the life after this one. We will remember her smile, her warmth, her energy, her love for life, and her deep adoration for family and friends. Being a mom was the joy of her life. She prioritized raising Nic and providing a beautiful, loving home for us over everything. She made a difference in the lives of all who had the pleasure of being around her. Her smile was both radiant and infectious…it never went away, nor ever lost its power.

Leti is survived by her mother (Martina Guiterrez Mucino), her husband of 43 years (Dean Mooney), her son (Nic Mooney), stepdaughters (Mimi Vu and Michelle Walters & husband, Jimmy), 5 grandchildren (Minh, Linh, Teak, Hutton, and Rylan), 7 brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews, and the most loyal dog, Milo.

ARRANGEMENTS: A celebration of her life will take place at some time in the future with family and friends. It will be when the weather is warm and the flowers are blooming. It will take place on our back porch… her most favorite spot.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

