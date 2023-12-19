Leona May Brown, Rockwood

Leona May Brown, age 86, of the Ozone Community of Rockwood, TN, passed away on December 12, 2023. She was of the Baptist faith, devoted believer, and follower of Jesus Christ. Leona retired from Life Care Center in Crossville, TN. Where she cared for many residents for many years. She loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, boating and gardening. Loved her pets and enjoyed watching the wildlife that would come to visit and graze in her yard.

She is preceded in death by her late husband: Oza H. Brown Jr., father and stepmother: Arthur and Elizabeth Grasser, infant son: Jerry Dwayne Brown.

Leona is survived by her son: William (Billy) Brown and wife Anna, daughters: Christine de Chatonnayree and husband Henrik, Donna Hayes, Ronda Bray and husband Donnie, Judy Barnes and husband Arnold, sisters: Donna Gibler and husband David, Jane Peterson, 14 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A special “Thank You” to her grandson, Jason Brown, and his wife Amber for taking such great care of her in their home in her final days.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN is honored to serve the Brown family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

