LAW ENFORCEMENT VEHICLE STOLEN AFTER SUSPECTED ARRESTED

Brad Jones 2 mins ago Featured, News, Uncategorized Leave a comment 2 Views

On December 12, 2023, officers with the Harriman Police Department spotted a person wanted for felony warrants out of Roane County. Officers attempted to contact the suspect, Timothy Andrew McDavid, 38 years old, from Harriman, TN. McDavid ran from officers but was ultimately apprehended after a physical altercation after running into an abandoned house. Officers handcuffed McDavid behind his back and placed Mr. McDavid into a marked Harriman Police vehicle. While discussing the next steps in the investigation, officers heard the siren of the patrol vehicle sound. McDavid moved his handcuffs to the front, damaged the rear sliding partition of the patrol vehicle, got into the driver’s seat of the patrol vehicle, and took off at a high rate of speed. Officers pursued McDavid in the marked Harriman Police vehicle. McDavid nearly struck at least four civilian vehicles in his flight from law enforcement. McDavid ultimately crashed the marked Harriman Police vehicle into a creek at Interstate 40 and Highway 27. After crashing the vehicle, McDavid ran from the vehicle again and had to be apprehended after another brief physical altercation.

Timothy Andrew McDavid

McDavid was transported to Roane Medical Center for medical treatment following the crash. Additional charges are pending against Timothy Andrew McDavid following the incident in addition to the felony warrants which were already outstanding.

Bond: $0.00

1 – Assault (involving law enforcement officer)

Offense Date: 12/12/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: 

2 – Aggravated Assault

Offense Date: 12/12/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

3 – Aggravated Assault

Offense Date: 12/12/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

4 – Aggravated Assault

Offense Date: 12/12/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: 

5 – Aggravated Assault

Offense Date: 12/12/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: 

6 – Aggravated Assault

Offense Date: 12/12/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: 

7 – Aggravated Assault

Offense Date: 12/12/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: 

8 – Aggravated Kidnapping

Offense Date: 12/12/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

9 – Theft Of Property ($10,000-$59,999)

Offense Date: 12/12/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: 

10 – Vandalism ($10,000-$59,999)

Offense Date: 12/12/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: 

11 – Resisting stop, frisk, halt arrest, or search (no weapon), obstructing service of process

Offense Date: 12/12/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: 

12 – Resisting stop, frisk, halt arrest, or search (no weapon), obstructing service of process

Offense Date: 12/12/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: 

13 – Evading Arrest

Offense Date: 12/12/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: 

14 – Evading Arrest

Offense Date: 12/12/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: 

15 – Evading Arrest

Offense Date: 12/12/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: 

16 – Escape (Felony)

Offense Date: 12/12/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: 

17 – Failure To Appear

Offense Date: 12/12/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

18 – Driving On Revoked/Suspended License

Offense Date: 12/12/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

TDOT Releases Mountain Byways of Tennessee & North Carolina E-Guide

New Resource Helps Travelers Explore Scenic Byways Nashville, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d