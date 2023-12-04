Kevin Scott Burgess, Harriman

Kevin Scott Burgess, 58, of Harriman passed away on November 29, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. Born to the late R.P. and Hazel Burgess on August 3rd, 1965, he was the youngest of 9 children. He was a lifelong resident of Harriman, TN.

Kevin started his distinguished career in the reinforcing steel industry fresh out of high school on August 29th, 1983 in Knoxville Tennessee. He worked for 35 years at 1919 Tennessee Avenue for Steel Services, Florida Steel, Ameristeel, Gerdau Ameristeel, Gerdau, and CMC. Kevin who was affectionately known at work as Calvin or the Big Show was recognized by his co-workers for his dedication, leadership, wit, and being a trusted friend to everyone. In January 2019, Kevin started at Volunteer Rebar in Nashville Tennessee as a Fabrication Supervisor. Kevin was instrumental in the success of the newly formed business and served as a mentor to many employees until he retired in July 2021 after almost 38 years.

Kevin is survived by his wife Cynthia Burgess, daughter Monica (Case) Tedder; grandchildren Pike and Marley Tedder; brothers, Mike (Tonia) Burgess, Jim (Darlene) Burgess, Ron (Teresa) Burgess, and Doug Burgess; brothers-in-law Donnie Wilson and Don Connelly; special friends J.R. (Elaine) Sims, John (Carol) Rhea, and Roger (Suzanne) Hipsher; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, R.P. and Hazel Burgess; sisters, Dianna Connelly and Wanda Burgess; brothers Rueben (Macy) Burgess, and Ricky (Vickie) Burgess; and sister-in-law Eleda Burgess.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, December 5th at 2 pm at the Burgess Family Memorial Cemetery of the Harriman City Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow from 4-7 pm at The Victoria Event Center located at 316 Ruritan Rd. Harriman, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites anyone who knew Kevin to join us at the celebration of life event. If unable to attend, the family requests fond memories and expressions of sympathy to be left on the Kyker Funeral Home tributes page.