Kevin Raymond, 69 of Wartburg, passed away on December 20, 2023.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 22, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2:00-4:00 p.m. with Military Honors American Legion Post #149.
Michelle Dean Cox Day, age 53 of Rockwood, passed away on Monday, December 18, 2023, …