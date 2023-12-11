Karen Sue Roberts, Clinton

Karen Sue Roberts, age 77 of Clinton, TN. passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at her sister’s home. She enjoyed fishing, shopping, and working in the yard. Karen always had a helping hand to offer to those who needed it.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Lorene Roberts; brothers, Lawrence S. (Butch) Roberts, James E. (Jim) Roberts, John C. Roberts, and William J. (Jack) Roberts; sister, Judy A. (Roberts) Taylor; sister-in-laws, Hallie Roberts and Welma Roberts.

Karen is survived by her brothers; Gerald (Jerry) Roberts and wife Becky of Oak Ridge, TN., Lewis C. (Junior) Roberts and Mamie Hogsed of Clinton, TN. and Jeffrey L. (Jeff) Roberts and wife Amanda of Claxton, TN.; sister, Iva K. (Tinker) Marlowe and husband Rick of Clinton, Tn.; sister in laws, Maria Roberts of Cookeville, Tn., Shirley Roberts of Norris, Tn. and Jan Roberts of Lenoir City, Tn.; special nieces and nephews, Theresa Burgess, Jennifer Ambrose, Kristen Ledford, Nikki Roberts, Glen Roberts, Larry Roberts, Dwayne Roberts, James Roberts, Jr., Eddie Taylor, Spike Taylor, Shane Taylor, Brian Roberts, Greg Roberts, Michael Roberts, Bryce Roberts and Chris Roberts and a host of additional family and friends.

The family would like to sincerely thank Karen’s part-time caregivers, Jennifer Ambrose and Kim Stevens for all of their hard work. And a very special Thank You to Theresa Burgess for her full-time, long-term care of Karen throughout her illnesses. We also want to thank the University of Tennessee Medical Center Hospice Team, especially Justin, Heather, and Ben for their care and compassion these past few weeks.

Karen’s family will receive her friends on Monday, December 11, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Jones Mortuary Chapel, with her funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Brian Ford officiating. Her graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton, TN.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN. is honored to serve the family of Karen Sue Roberts.

