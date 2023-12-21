Karen Sue Oliver, Clinton

Karen Sue Oliver, age 62 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at a local hospital.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio on January 24, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Martha Jane Connon Marlow. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Marlow.

Karen is survived by a son, Rev. Charlie Goodman, and wife Rhonda of Clear Creek, Kentucky; daughters, Brittany Oliver and Christina Oliver both of Knoxville, Tennessee; her sister, Darlene Agee, and husband Dana of Clinton, Tennessee; and grandchildren, Braden Oliver and Taylor Goodman, nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Karen’s visitation will be Friday, December 22, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of her funeral service at 7:00 p.m. in the Jones Mortuary Chapel. Graveside services will be conducted at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top, Tennessee at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Karen Sue Oliver.

