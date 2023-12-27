Joyce Cline Martin 82, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at Parkwest Medical Center surrounded by her family. Joyce was born on September 13, 1941, in Murphy, North Carolina to the late Warren Nicely and Frankie Cline Nicely. Joyce accepted Jesus at an early age and was a member of Cowan’s Chapel United Methodist Church, where she served in various capacities. She especially enjoyed being a member of the choir and she loved her church family dearly.

Joyce retired in 2007 after 31 years of loyal service from K-25 Plant in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The Lord put on her heart to send cards to friends and family for every occasion, especially birthday cards. She would check her address book for the friends having birthdays that month and would take the time to select the perfect card for that friend. I would often hear from her friends, “Your Mom sent me the most beautiful, thoughtful card” for whatever occasion it may be. She also loved going to her early morning workout sessions at Foust and spending time with her Silver Sneakers workout friends.

Joyce leaves to cherish her memory, two loving and devoted children: Cheryl (Kenneth) Jones (Montgomery AL) and Frederick Martin (Kingston TN). Two Granddaughters, Kindra Martin (Knoxville, TN) and Jasmine Jones, (Montgomery, AL), and four Great-Grandchildren, Akemi and Chaz Ivy, Navia Jointer, and Traven Jeffries. She also leaves Bonus daughters, Sara Baylis, Kim Jeffries, Pam Wilkerson, and Goddaughter, Timikia Simmons. Longtime friends, Barbara Boatwright, Wanda Rains, and Ann Winton.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral Service will be at 12:00 p.m. with the burial to follow at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Martin Family.

