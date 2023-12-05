Joe G. Tracy, Lenoir City

Joe G. Tracy, age 89, of Lenoir City, passed away December 2, 2023, surrounded by family.

Born on February 27, 1934, he spent his formative years in Richmond, KY. He entered the United States Navy in January of 1953. Upon his honorable discharge, he attended Eastern Kentucky University, where he graduated with a degree in mathematics & physics in 1959. After graduating, he accepted a job at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in what was then the Isotope Division, where he worked for 40 years until his retirement in 1999. He continued to work in a consulting role until his passing.

Outside of his work, he loved to spend time with family and friends, travel, and play golf.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Onalee Cosby Tracy and Earl Tracy; loving wife, Billye Gipson Tracy; brother, Billy Calvin Tracy; brothers-in-law, Creswell Covington, Garley ‘Slick’ Conner, Bill King; and sisters-in-law, Zoe Ann Hacker, Rosa Lee Conner, and Jennie Mae King.

Joe is survived by his two sons, Terry Tracy & wife, Lisa, and Danny Tracy & wife, Yvonne; grandchildren, Deron Tracy, Brandon Tracy, and Will Tracy; sister, Sylvia Powell & husband, Carl; brothers-in-law, Billy Hacker and Johnny Covington; sisters-in-law, Barbara Tracy and Anne Covington; and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind a loving relationship with his companion and longtime friend, Gloria Bryson. The family wishes to recognize his many church friends, work colleagues at ORNL, and friends in the Avalon Golf Community, whom he cherished greatly.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pastor’s Discretionary Fund at First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge at fumcor.org/give/. The fund helps those in need of assistance with medical bills, utilities, food, and other essential living expenses in the Oak Ridge community.

The family will receive friends from 3-6 pm Thursday, December 7, 2023, at First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge. A memorial service will follow at 6 pm with Rev. Jenny Caughman officiating. A reception to celebrate Joe’s life will be held for friends and family at Avalon Country Club at 3 pm Friday, December 8, 2023. A private inurnment will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...