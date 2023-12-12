Joe Burl Baker, Coalfield

Mr. Joe Burl Baker, age 82 of Coalfield passed away on Sunday morning, December 10, 2023, at Diversicare of Oak Ridge. He served our country in the U.S. Army and was very active in his community, supporting the Coalfield Athletics Program including serving as President of the Boy’s Club. He also served as President of the Coalfield Lion’s Club.

He worked with Red Kap Industries for 30-plus years. He then became the owner of Cotton South,

and retired from Smalley Fabrications.

Joe was well-loved by his family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors. He was a very proud

“Poppa” to his four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth (Shorty) Baker;

Parents, Lester and Athene Baker;

Sisters, Gail Daugherty and Louise Davis; Brothers, Carl, Junior, and Glen Baker.

He is survived by his two sons, Little Joe Baker, and wife, Chris and Andy Baker with wife Tiffany, all of Oak Ridge;

Grandchildren, Hailey Baker, Holden Baker and wife, Alli, Alivia, and Jackson Baker;

Sister, Helen Savage of Sparta, TN;

Sisters-in-law, Betsy McGhee and Steva Russell and Cathy Hilton;

And a host of friends and other family members.

A Graveside Service with full military honors will be held on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at 1:00 pm in Estes Cemetery, Coalfield.

