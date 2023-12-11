Jimmy W. Eaton, Kingston (formerly of Rockwood)

Mr. Jimmy W. Eaton, age 88 of Kingston, formerly of Rockwood, passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at the Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born on April 21, 1935, in Rockwood. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean War. He loved to cook for his family. He is preceded in death by his parents: Walter Eaton & Stella Kirkland Eaton; brothers: Billy Eaton, Roland Eaton, and Donnie Eaton; sister: Carol Eaton. He is survived by:

Sons: David Eaton (Frankie)

Gregory Eaton (Elise)

Grandchildren: Susan Eaton, Maria Eaton, Wyatt Eaton, and Trent Eaton

Siblings: Martha Ann Young, Larry Eaton (Faye), Mary Wilkey, (CI )

Sisters-in-law: Marcia Eaton, Linda Eaton

and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 10, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm with Pastor Jasper Greg Kelly officiating. Graveside and interment will be held on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 3:00 pm ET in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Jimmy W. Eaton.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...