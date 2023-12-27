Jim Moretz, 81

We’re saddened to share that Jim Moretz left us on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Born in Whitesburg, KY., on November 21, 1942, Jim was the son of Jane and Adam Moretz.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife Cassie and his brother Joe.

Jim was a man of many talents and passions. He had an infectious personality, always ready with a joke or a story, and a love for golf. He was always there to lend a helping hand and touched many lives through his acts of kindness. Above all, Jim was a man of faith, devoted to his family, and proud of his country.

He bravely served two tours of duty in Vietnam in both the Army and the Air Force, earning the Bronze Star for his courage. After his service, he married Cassie Crawford, and they built a life together in Oak Ridge, where Jim served as a police officer. He later joined Lockheed Martin at the Y-12 complex before retiring to Florida with Cassie. After her passing in 2018, Jim returned to Tennessee to be closer to his family.

Jim’s legacy lives on through his two sons, Kevin Frye (and his wife Pam), Doug Frye (and his wife Linda), his daughter Julia Spence (and her husband Michael), and his friend Mame Hornbeck. He was also a proud grandfather to six grandchildren.

A private service will honor Jim’s life at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. In remembrance of Jim’s spirit of giving, we kindly ask that instead of flowers, you consider donating to the Wounded Warrior Project. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Moretz Family.

