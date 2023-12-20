Jerry Bailey, Clinton

Jerry Bailey 74 of Clinton, TN, loving husband, father, and friend went to be with Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Byrd and Nellie (McGhee) Bailey, sister Ailene, sister Marie, and brothers Raymond, James, and Frank Bailey.

He is survived by his Loving wife of more than 55 years Martha (Drake) Bailey. His son Jay Bailey (Erica), son Evan Bailey, and sister Dorothy Roach. Grandchildren Sebastian Bailey (Christian), Dustin Lumpkins (Heather), Trinity Bailey (Eric). Great Grandchildren Kaylee, Aliza, Brayden, Camden, Victoria. Jerry loved many things among those, his favorites were raising flowers and trees, woodworking, restoring antique cars and tractors. His absolute favorite pastime was flying his powered parachute. He was many times told he was a Jack of All Trades, because he could truly create anything that he set his mind to.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, December 22, 2023, from 5:00-6:00 pm with funeral service at 6:00 pm, interment will be at Oak Ridge Memorial Park on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 11:30 am.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve Jerry’s family.

