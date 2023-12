Jason Lee Lowe age 43, of Rocky Top passed away on November 27, 2023, at his residence. Jason was born on March 24, 1980, to Tommy Lowe and Pauline Bailey Lowe. He was of the Baptist faith. Jason LOVED fishing and his family. He is survived by:

Mother Pauline Lowe

Step Dad Larry Bullock

Several Cousins and a host of other Family and Friends.

Graveside Service: 2:00 PM, Monday, December 4, 2023, at the Sam Foust Cemetery in Rocky Top with Rev. Mike Foust officiating.

